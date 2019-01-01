88 Energy Ltd is an upstream oil and gas operations company based in Australia. Its business involves exploring potential oil and natural gas and processing of the acquired crude reserves. The company has oil and gas assets located across the United States and Australia. The value of its interests and operatorship in Alaska by far supersede that of its Australian projects. The company's projects includes Project Icewine, Yukon Gold Acreage, and Western Blocks. The company focuses on 1H 2016, which is a high resolution wide-azimuth three dimensional (3D) seismic acquisition. It also focusses on horizontal multi-stage frac and production test or vertical conventional test in its Icewine 2 project.