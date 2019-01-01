QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
42.5M/63.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
448.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
Shares
15.7B
Outstanding
88 Energy Ltd is an upstream oil and gas operations company based in Australia. Its business involves exploring potential oil and natural gas and processing of the acquired crude reserves. The company has oil and gas assets located across the United States and Australia. The value of its interests and operatorship in Alaska by far supersede that of its Australian projects. The company's projects includes Project Icewine, Yukon Gold Acreage, and Western Blocks. The company focuses on 1H 2016, which is a high resolution wide-azimuth three dimensional (3D) seismic acquisition. It also focusses on horizontal multi-stage frac and production test or vertical conventional test in its Icewine 2 project.

88 Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 88 Energy (EEENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 88 Energy (OTCQB: EEENF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 88 Energy's (EEENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 88 Energy.

Q

What is the target price for 88 Energy (EEENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 88 Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for 88 Energy (EEENF)?

A

The stock price for 88 Energy (OTCQB: EEENF) is $0.0285 last updated Today at 8:41:24 PM.

Q

Does 88 Energy (EEENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 88 Energy.

Q

When is 88 Energy (OTCQB:EEENF) reporting earnings?

A

88 Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 88 Energy (EEENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 88 Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does 88 Energy (EEENF) operate in?

A

88 Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.