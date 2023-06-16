Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's session saw 32 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Royalty Pharma RPRX was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Panbela Therapeutics PBLA .

. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 52.67% to reach its 52-week low.

made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 52.67% to reach its 52-week low. Delaware Inv Natl Muni VFL shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Royalty Pharma RPRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.68. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.68. The stock was down 0.68% on the session. Cava Group CAVA stock drifted down 10.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.60.

stock drifted down 10.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.60. Chijet Motor Co CJET stock hit a yearly low of $2.69. The stock was down 18.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.69. The stock was down 18.89% for the day. Duff & Phelps Utility DPG shares set a new yearly low of $10.31 this morning. The stock was down 17.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.31 this morning. The stock was down 17.67% on the session. Belite Bio BLTE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.30. Shares traded down 4.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.30. Shares traded down 4.95%. Canopy Gwth CGC shares were down 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.63.

shares were down 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.63. Gold Royalty GROY shares moved down 1.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.83, drifting down 1.08%.

shares moved down 1.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.83, drifting down 1.08%. Nutex Health NUTX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Friday, moving down 1.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Friday, moving down 1.89%. Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI shares made a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Friday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Friday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day. Tredegar TG stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.85. The stock was down 5.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.85. The stock was down 5.24% on the session. 1stdibs.com DIBS shares set a new yearly low of $3.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% on the session. Delaware Inv Natl Muni VFL shares made a new 52-week low of $9.89 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.89 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. 22nd Century Group XXII stock drifted down 2.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47.

stock drifted down 2.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. AmeriServ Financial ASRV shares set a new 52-week low of $2.69. The stock traded down 1.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.69. The stock traded down 1.81%. Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.25. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.25. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Koss KOSS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.65 and moving down 3.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.65 and moving down 3.17%. MediaCo Holding MDIA stock hit $0.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%.

stock hit $0.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%. Trio Petroleum TPET shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday morning, moving down 8.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday morning, moving down 8.8%. Phoenix New Media FENG shares moved down 3.72% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.05, drifting down 3.72%.

shares moved down 3.72% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.05, drifting down 3.72%. Hempacco HPCO shares were down 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.44.

shares were down 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.44. Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Friday. The stock was down 34.94% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Friday. The stock was down 34.94% for the day. Precipio PRPO shares moved down 2.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.42, drifting down 2.14%.

shares moved down 2.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.42, drifting down 2.14%. Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Friday. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Friday. The stock was down 1.64% for the day. Bit Brother BTB stock hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 8.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 8.31% for the day. Energy Focus EFOI shares moved down 18.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 18.85%.

shares moved down 18.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 18.85%. Applied UV AUVI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 42.63%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 42.63%. Smart for Life SMFL shares fell to $1.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.43%.

shares fell to $1.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.43%. Agile Therapeutics AGRX shares fell to $3.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.54%.

shares fell to $3.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.54%. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock hit a yearly low of $2.64. The stock was down 52.67% for the day.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.