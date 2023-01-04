Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 35 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Rivian Automotive RIVN.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SCWorx WORX.
- Vera Therapeutics VERA saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 60.93% to hit its new 52-week low.
- Forward Industries FORD's stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.
These stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Rivian Automotive RIVN shares hit a yearly low of $16.56. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
- TIM TIMB shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.47%.
- GameStop GME shares set a new yearly low of $16.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Wednesday, moving down 6.33%.
- Lithium Americas LAC shares fell to $17.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.84%.
- AMTD Digital HKD shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.63%.
- Enovix ENVX shares made a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 44.64% for the day.
- Laredo Petroleum LPI shares fell to $46.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%.
- Overstock.com OSTK shares hit a yearly low of $17.05. The stock was down 8.42% on the session.
- Ring Energy REI stock hit $2.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.79%.
- Ramaco Resources METC stock hit $8.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.66%.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares set a new yearly low of $2.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
- Seer SEER shares moved down 18.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.66, drifting down 18.63%.
- Vera Therapeutics VERA shares set a new 52-week low of $6.82. The stock traded down 60.93%.
- Innovid CTV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 25.0%.
- D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 6.94% for the day.
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.
- First Savings Financial FSFG shares made a new 52-week low of $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- SeaStar Medical Holding ICU stock hit a yearly low of $3.53. The stock was up 3.98% for the day.
- Upexi UPXI shares moved down 3.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53, drifting down 3.65%.
- Zenvia ZENV shares fell to $1.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.89%.
- Camber Energy CEI shares were down 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.80.
- Can Fite Biofarma CANF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.13%.
- Forward Industries FORD stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 16.3%.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.78. Shares traded down 8.93%.
- Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares moved down 7.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16, drifting down 7.78%.
- SCWorx WORX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.62%.
