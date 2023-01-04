ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 4, 2023 12:11 PM | 4 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

 

On Wednesday, 35 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Rivian Automotive RIVN.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SCWorx WORX.
  • Vera Therapeutics VERA saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 60.93% to hit its new 52-week low.
  • Forward Industries FORD's stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Rivian Automotive RIVN shares hit a yearly low of $16.56. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
  • TIM TIMB shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.47%.
  • GameStop GME shares set a new yearly low of $16.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Wednesday, moving down 6.33%.
  • Lithium Americas LAC shares fell to $17.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.84%.
  • AMTD Digital HKD shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.63%.
  • Enovix ENVX shares made a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 44.64% for the day.
  • Laredo Petroleum LPI shares fell to $46.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%.
  • Overstock.com OSTK shares hit a yearly low of $17.05. The stock was down 8.42% on the session.
  • Ring Energy REI stock hit $2.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.79%.
  • Ramaco Resources METC stock hit $8.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.66%.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares set a new yearly low of $2.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
  • Seer SEER shares moved down 18.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.66, drifting down 18.63%.
  • Vera Therapeutics VERA shares set a new 52-week low of $6.82. The stock traded down 60.93%.
  • Innovid CTV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 25.0%.
  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 6.94% for the day.
  • Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.
  • First Savings Financial FSFG shares made a new 52-week low of $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • SeaStar Medical Holding ICU stock hit a yearly low of $3.53. The stock was up 3.98% for the day.
  • Upexi UPXI shares moved down 3.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53, drifting down 3.65%.
  • Zenvia ZENV shares fell to $1.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.89%.
  • Camber Energy CEI shares were down 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.80.
  • Can Fite Biofarma CANF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.13%.
  • Forward Industries FORD stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 16.3%.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.78. Shares traded down 8.93%.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares moved down 7.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16, drifting down 7.78%.
  • SCWorx WORX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.62%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-ftwOptions
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved