Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 35 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Rivian Automotive RIVN .

. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SCWorx WORX .

. Vera Therapeutics VERA saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 60.93% to hit its new 52-week low.

saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 60.93% to hit its new 52-week low. Forward Industries FORD 's stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Rivian Automotive RIVN shares hit a yearly low of $16.56. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.47%.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Wednesday, moving down 6.33%.

shares fell to $17.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.63%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 44.64% for the day.

shares fell to $46.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.05. The stock was down 8.42% on the session.

stock hit $2.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.79%.

stock hit $8.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.66%.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.

shares moved down 18.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.66, drifting down 18.63%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.82. The stock traded down 60.93%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 25.0%.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 6.94% for the day.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.53. The stock was up 3.98% for the day.

shares moved down 3.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53, drifting down 3.65%.

shares fell to $1.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.89%.

shares were down 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.80.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 16.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.78. Shares traded down 8.93%.

shares moved down 7.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16, drifting down 7.78%.

shares moved down 7.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16, drifting down 7.78%. SCWorx WORX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.62%.

