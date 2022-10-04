ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 12:08 PM | 5 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

 

On Tuesday, 44 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Maravai LifeSciences MRVI was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS.
  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 94.89% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock hit $19.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.23%.
  • Membership Collective MCG stock hit $3.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.74%.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 33.13%.
  • GigaCloud Tech GCT shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.61 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.37%.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.69%.
  • Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ shares fell to $11.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%.
  • KalVista Pharma KALV stock hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 55.9% for the day.
  • Verastem VSTM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock was down 27.19% for the day.
  • Clene CLNN shares were down 7.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.70.
  • Lument Finance Trust LFT shares fell to $2.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.4%.
  • Linkbancorp LNKB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.35 and moving up 0.6%.
  • Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock drifted down 0.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.70.
  • Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares moved down 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.46, drifting down 0.52%.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares fell to $2.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.3%.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Tuesday, moving down 0.08%.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares fell to $3.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.84%.
  • Gaia GAIA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.41. Shares traded down 0.4%.
  • Sky Harbour Group SKYH shares moved down 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32, drifting down 0.45%.
  • icad ICAD stock drifted up 6.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.87.
  • Augmedix AUGX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.57%.
  • Delwinds Insurance FOXO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was down 8.66% on the session.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.72, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Ecoark Hldgs ZEST stock hit $0.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.76%.
  • Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 11.75%.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 14.95%.
  • VIQ Solutions VQS shares were up 5.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.58.
  • mCloud Technologies MCLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.21. Shares traded down 7.36%.
  • Air Industries AIRI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55. The stock was down 9.13% on the session.
  • Carver Bancorp CARV shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.04%.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving up 0.56%.
  • Rail Vision RVSN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.55. Shares traded up 3.32%.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Tuesday, moving up 0.73%.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT shares moved up 1.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.29, drifting up 1.67%.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares hit a yearly low of $0.07. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
  • Dunxin Financial Hldgs DXF shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 8.14%.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.84%.

