Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 44 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Maravai LifeSciences MRVI was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS.

. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 94.89% to reach its new 52-week low.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock hit $19.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.23%.

Membership Collective MCG stock hit $3.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.74%.

FaZe Holdings FAZE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 33.13%.

GigaCloud Tech GCT shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.61 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.37%.

Starry Group Holdings STRY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.69%.

Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ shares fell to $11.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%.

KalVista Pharma KALV stock hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 55.9% for the day.

Verastem VSTM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock was down 27.19% for the day.

Clene CLNN shares were down 7.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.70.

Lument Finance Trust LFT shares fell to $2.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.4%.

Linkbancorp LNKB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.35 and moving up 0.6%.

Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock drifted down 0.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.70.

Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares moved down 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.46.

Addentax Group ATXG shares fell to $2.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.3%.

Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Tuesday, moving down 0.08%.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares fell to $3.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.84%.

Gaia GAIA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.41. Shares traded down 0.4%.

Sky Harbour Group SKYH shares moved down 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32.

icad ICAD stock drifted up 6.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.87.

Augmedix AUGX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.57%.

Delwinds Insurance FOXO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was down 8.66% on the session.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.72.

Ecoark Hldgs ZEST stock hit $0.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.76%.

Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 11.75%.

Quanergy Systems QNGY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 14.95%.

VIQ Solutions VQS shares were up 5.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.58.

mCloud Technologies MCLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.21. Shares traded down 7.36%.

Air Industries AIRI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55. The stock was down 9.13% on the session.

Carver Bancorp CARV shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.04%.

iMedia Brands IMBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving up 0.56%.

Rail Vision RVSN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.55. Shares traded up 3.32%.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Tuesday, moving up 0.73%.

SINTX Technologies SINT shares moved up 1.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.29.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares hit a yearly low of $0.07. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.

Dunxin Financial Hldgs DXF shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 8.14%.

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.84%.

