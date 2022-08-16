Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 37 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Elanco Animal Health ELAN.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- BIT Mining BTCM saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 41.63% to reach its new 52-week low.
- MidCap Financial MFIC's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.19% after reaching a new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.25%.
- Sonos SONO shares set a new yearly low of $16.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
- Olo OLO stock drifted down 3.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.97.
- Tuya TUYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock was down 4.6% on the session.
- Cerence CRNC shares fell to $21.34 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.5%.
- SomaLogic SLGC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares set a new 52-week low of $21.09. The stock traded down 5.81%.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA shares set a new 52-week low of $20.12. The stock traded down 1.6%.
- SmartRent SMRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.22. The stock was up 7.01% on the session.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.8%.
- Agora API stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.36 and moving down 3.59%.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares were down 5.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.85.
- American Public Education APEI shares fell to $11.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.18%.
- Inspirato ISPO shares fell to $2.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.62%.
- Allot ALLT shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 17.6%.
- Asure Software ASUR shares moved up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.00, drifting up 0.75%.
- Polished.com POL shares fell to $0.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 35.75%.
- Imperial Ptrl IMPP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock traded down 2.11%.
- Lipocine LPCN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.84%.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.39 and moving down 1.28%.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
- BIT Mining BTCM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Tuesday morning, moving down 41.63%.
- Biofrontera BFRI shares were down 6.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.24.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares made a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday. The stock was down 36.71% for the day.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical NAVB stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Tuesday, moving down 1.43%.
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares moved down 25.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.42, drifting down 25.13%.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock drifted down 9.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.