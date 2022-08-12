Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.45% in response to hitting its 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Lufax Holding LU shares hit a yearly low of $3.91. The stock was down 7.13% on the session.
- QuidelOrtho QDEL shares set a new yearly low of $83.62 this morning. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
- Mister Car Wash MCW shares made a new 52-week low of $10.16 on Friday. The stock was down 8.67% for the day.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC shares fell to $58.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.
- Sonos SONO shares set a new 52-week low of $16.85. The stock traded up 0.82%.
- TDCX TDCX stock hit a yearly low of $6.65. The stock was up 10.88% for the day.
- CS Disco LAW shares set a new 52-week low of $12.78. The stock traded down 52.66%.
- ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares moved down 20.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.29, drifting down 20.26%.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.
- Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.21. The stock was down 10.03% on the session.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.73 on Friday morning, moving down 1.5%.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.86. Shares traded up 2.07%.
- Quotient Technology QUOT shares fell to $2.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.17%.
- Magic Empire Global MEGL stock set a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Friday, moving down 21.35%.
- Apexigen APGN shares moved down 10.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11, drifting down 10.48%.
- Alpha Teknova TKNO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 9.15%.
- Delta Apparel DLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $20.10. Shares traded down 3.71%.
- Harvard Bioscience HBIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.23 and moving down 0.61%.
- POET Technologies POET shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Friday morning, moving up 3.37%.
- Sierra Metals SMTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.56 and moving down 2.0%.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.66. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock set a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Friday, moving down 7.72%.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.64. Shares traded down 1.78%.
- First US Bancshares FUSB stock hit a yearly low of $7.91. The stock was up 4.79% for the day.
- Achieve Life Sciences ACHV stock hit $4.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.5%.
- PLx Pharma PLXP shares set a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock traded down 34.19%.
- Usio USIO shares moved down 31.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60, drifting down 31.67%.
- IN8bio INAB shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Friday morning, moving down 2.53%.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock drifted down 13.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.05.
- Taylor Devices TAYD shares made a new 52-week low of $8.13 on Friday. The stock was up 4.0% for the day.
- IMAC Holdings BACK stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 32.7% for the day.
- SciSparc SPRC shares fell to $1.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.62%.
