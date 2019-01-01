QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First US Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. The bank is involved in the business of general commercial banking. It offers banking products and services such as personal checking & savings accounts; certificates of deposit; business banking; personal, commercial, & mortgage loans; credit cards; and other services. The company operates in two reportable segments that are the Bank and ALC(Acceptance Loan Company). The majority of the revenue is generated from the Bank segment in the form of interest income.

First US Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First US Bancshares (FUSB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First US Bancshares (NASDAQ: FUSB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First US Bancshares's (FUSB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First US Bancshares (FUSB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First US Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for First US Bancshares (FUSB)?

A

The stock price for First US Bancshares (NASDAQ: FUSB) is $10.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First US Bancshares (FUSB) pay a dividend?

A

The next First US Bancshares (FUSB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) reporting earnings?

A

First US Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is First US Bancshares (FUSB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First US Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does First US Bancshares (FUSB) operate in?

A

First US Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.