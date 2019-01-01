First US Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. The bank is involved in the business of general commercial banking. It offers banking products and services such as personal checking & savings accounts; certificates of deposit; business banking; personal, commercial, & mortgage loans; credit cards; and other services. The company operates in two reportable segments that are the Bank and ALC(Acceptance Loan Company). The majority of the revenue is generated from the Bank segment in the form of interest income.