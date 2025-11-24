Wall Street charging bull
November 24, 2025 12:29 PM 3 min read

Stocks Soar, Nasdaq 100 Eyes Best Day In 6 Months: What's Moving Markets Monday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Wall Street launched into the Thanksgiving holiday week with a powerful rally, as traders accelerated bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month following dovish remarks from key central bank officials.

Market sentiment shifted decisively after dovish signals from New York Fed President John Williams on Friday and Governor Christopher Waller on Monday, driving a swift repricing of rate expectations.

Traders now assign a 77% chance to a 25-basis-point cut at the Dec. 10 Federal Reserve meeting, up from 71% on Friday and just 25% one week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The Nasdaq 100 surged 2.4% by mid-morning in New York, eyeing its strongest one-day rally since late May.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%, trailing behind due to its lower exposure to high-growth tech names. Small-cap stocks also joined the rally, with the Russell 2000 climbing 1.7%.

Semiconductor stocks were among the top performers. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) jumped 9%, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rose 8% and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) gained 4.5%, as investors bet on the AI growth.

Within the Magnificent Seven, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stood out with a 4.7% gain, pushing its market capitalization above Microsoft Corp. (NYSE:MSFT), now making it the world's third-largest publicly traded company.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) also soared 7% after CEO Elon Musk said Sunday the company would design and deploy "several million AI chips" across its vehicle fleet and data centers.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gained nearly 2% after announcing plans to invest up to $50 billion to expand its artificial intelligence and supercomputing infrastructure tailored for U.S. government agencies.

After a volatile week, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) edged higher, up 0.5% to $87,000, signaling a pause in the recent crypto selloff.

In commodities, gold rose 0.8% to $4,100, while silver gained 1% to $50.50.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day %
Nasdaq 10024,812.672.4%
Russell 20002,407.981.7%
S&P 5006,700.971.5%
Dow Jones46,562.450.7%
Updated by 11:50 a.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 1.4% to $614.40.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.6% to $465.25.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rallied 2.3% to $603.63.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 1.6% to $239.38.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) outperformed, up 2.6%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) lagged, down 0.9%.

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Gainers On Monday

Stock Name% Change
Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:INSP)+28.06%
Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK)+13.19%
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)+13.15%
Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC)+9.51%
Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN)+9.45%

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Losers On Monday

Stock Name% Change
Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)-5.02%
Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)-3.55%
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)-3.51%
H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB)-3.43%
Service Corp. International (NYSE:SCI)-3.36%
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$87661.000.98%
Overview
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$213.604.82%
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$224.221.60%
AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$370.999.05%
CIEN Logo
CIENCiena Corp
$194.939.35%
CPRT Logo
CPRTCopart Inc
$38.96-4.35%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$464.260.37%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$313.584.65%
HRB Logo
HRBH&R Block Inc
$42.29-3.62%
INSP Logo
INSPInspire Medical Systems Inc
$106.0028.4%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$239.061.47%
LITE Logo
LITELumentum Holdings Inc
$291.5814.1%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$474.690.54%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$222.907.49%
NXST Logo
NXSTNexstar Media Group Inc
$184.75-2.39%
OLLI Logo
OLLIOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
$121.60-2.20%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$602.912.18%
SCI Logo
SCIService Corp International
$76.98-3.62%
SNDK Logo
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$227.0113.3%
THC Logo
THCTenet Healthcare Corp
$210.509.66%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$418.136.91%
VOO Logo
VOOETF
$613.391.23%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$86.410.06%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$279.312.24%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$77.19-0.92%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$155.740.73%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved