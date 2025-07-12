Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Nvidia, Tesla, Carvana — And Trump Amps Up Tariff Talk

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. markets closed this week at record highs, driven by Nvidia NVDA surpassing a $4 trillion market cap — the first ever, marking a historic milestone — amid easing global tensions and broad AI enthusiasm. President Donald Trump's trade rhetoric intensified, with new 50% tariffs planned on copper and Brazilian goods, but markets remained resilient, betting on eventual policy moderation.

Key sectors like airlines and materials also saw gains, while Tesla TSLA remained under pressure due to Elon Musk's political activities. Gold and the dollar steadied alongside Treasury yields.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Nvidia hits $4 trillion market cap, stock surges to all‑time high", by Henry Khederian, reports that Nvidia Corp. NVDA reached a record market valuation above $4 trillion — becoming the first U.S. company to do so — on strong investor momentum, driven by its dominant position in AI chipmaking.

"Drone stocks fly as Defense Secretary fast-tracks drone production, deployment", by Adam Eckert, reports that AeroVironment Inc. AVAV, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. KTOS, Red Cat Holdings Inc. RCAT, Unusual Machines Inc. UMAC, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. UAVS, and Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS all rallied after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revoked procurement restrictions and empowered frontline units to fast‑track U.S.-made drone production and deployment.

"Used‑car boom prices supercharging Carvana, AutoNation stocks", by Adam Eckert, reports that soaring used‑car prices are lifting Carvana Co. CVNA and AutoNation Inc. AN, as both retailers benefit from record-high margins and strong consumer demand in the resale vehicle market.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Dell, HPE Named Top AI Server Plays As Analyst Cites $14 Billion Backlog

GE Aerospace Climbs 46% In 2025 As Investors Eye Tariff Strategy, Earnings

Palantir Is The ‘Next Oracle' On Trump-Backed AI Surge: Analyst

The Bears

"Trump's ‘Big Beautiful Bill' too much for Tesla stock? Direct hit to profitability", by Shanthi Rexaline, reports that Tesla Inc. TSLA was downgraded by William Blair analyst Jed Dorsheimer, who warned Trump's new bill eliminates $7,500 EV tax credits and corporate average fuel economy fines — putting Tesla's $2.8 billion in annual regulatory credit revenue, 16% of gross profit, at risk.

"UnitedHealth, Centene hit hard by guidance shock, Trump's Medicaid push", by Vandana Singh, reports that UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH saw its market cap plunge nearly 41% in Q2 and Centene Corp. CNC shares crashed over 40% after Centene withdrew its 2025 guidance — moves driven by unexpectedly high medical costs and President Donald Trump's new legislation targeting Medicaid funding that threatens insurers' risk pools and reimbursement structures.

"Gorilla Technology shares plunge after Nvidia‑fueled rally reverses", by Akanksha Bakshi, reports that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR stock tumbled after a brief surge drove by its inclusion as an NVIDIA Solutions Partner on Nvidia's website—without any formal announcement—reversing the prior day's strong rally.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Core Scientific Downgraded Over Concerns On Acquisition Deal

JPMorgan Just Hit ‘Delete' On Tesla And Rivian

UnitedHealth Slammed With Another Lawsuit Over $119 Billion Stock Plunge

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on X.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.