GE Aerospace Inc. GE has maintained strong stock performance in recent months, driven by robust aerospace demand and operational efficiency gains. Expanding margins, solid order volumes, and tariff-driven pricing strategies have all contributed to investor optimism.

The stock has climbed over 46% year to date. It is currently trading near $244, well above its 50-day moving average of around $235, and approaching its 52-week high of $260.55.

On July 7, GE Aerospace announced a multi-year service, repair, and overhaul (MRO) agreement with China Airlines covering GE9X engines for its 14 Boeing 777X aircraft. The deal reinforces a partnership that dates back to 1999, when China Airlines began operating GE90 and GEnx-powered fleets. The GE9X engine is noted for delivering 10% better fuel efficiency than its predecessor and is fully compatible with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

CEO Larry Culp stated in early June that GE Aerospace would pass along approximately $500 million in tariff-related costs to customers. The move reflects the company’s effort to maintain margin stability amid trade-related cost pressures.

In the first quarter of 2025, GE Aerospace reported strong results, with revenue rising 11% year over year to $9.94 billion. Adjusted earnings per share jumped 60% to $1.49, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26. Operating margins also expanded significantly.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, forecasting low double-digit revenue growth and EPS between $5.10 and $5.45, compared to a consensus estimate of $6.135.

The market is looking ahead to GE Aerospace’s second-quarter earnings, with analysts anticipating continued growth in service revenue and further pricing momentum tied to tariff pass-throughs.

In June, RBC Capital reiterated its Outperform rating on GE Aerospace and raised its price forecast to $275. Meanwhile, options market data pointed to strong institutional activity ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings report.

For broader exposure to the sector, investors may consider the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA, and Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF GCAD.

Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 1.34% to $245.12 at last check on Tuesday.

