Nvidia Hits $4 Trillion Market Cap, Stock Surges To All-Time High

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares continued their meteoric rise on Wednesday, as the stock surged to a new all-time high and propelled its market capitalization beyond the historic $4 trillion threshold. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Wednesday’s rally follows a pivotal announcement that has quelled market uncertainty. On Monday, key customer OpenAI publicly reaffirmed its commitment to using Nvidia’s AI chips at scale, dispelling rumors of a potential shift to Google's competing hardware.

This endorsement helps solidify Nvidia’s position as the foundational hardware provider for the world’s leading AI models. Further bolstering sentiment is the passing of the "Big Beautiful Bill," which aims to increase the U.S. semiconductor investment tax credit, and news that key supplier TSMC is accelerating its American expansion, shoring up Nvidia’s supply chain.

Despite the bullish momentum, the company is still navigating persistent geopolitical headwinds. The U.S. government is reportedly drafting new rules to restrict AI chip exports to China through intermediary countries like Malaysia and Thailand, expanding on existing controls that have previously impacted Nvidia’s revenue projections.

Last week, investor anticipation was fueled by a Morgan Stanley note citing “very strong demand for all Blackwell form factors” and new partnerships in Europe offsetting weaker sales in China.

The optimism was compounded as competitive threats from rivals appeared to fade, with reports of Microsoft facing delays in its own chip development and OpenAI confirming it would not scale back its use of Nvidia hardware.

Despite its astronomical rise, Nvidia’s valuation remains reasonable, with a forward P/E ratio comparable to industry peers.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on the provided Benzinga Edge rankings, NVDA shows exceptional strength in Growth with a score of 98.59, and very strong Momentum at 76.28. These high scores suggest the stock has demonstrated powerful upward price movement and is backed by significant growth indicators.

However, its Value score is notably low at 6.94, which indicates that the stock may be considered overvalued compared to its peers or intrinsic worth.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.67% to $162.66 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $164.42 and a 52-week low of $86.63.

Read Also: Nvidia Is The Star―But Broadcom Is The AI Boom’s Best-Kept Secret

How To Buy NVDA Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for NVIDIA – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of NVIDIA, which is trading at $162.66 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 0.61 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock