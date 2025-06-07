Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. markets closed higher this week, buoyed by a stronger-than-expected May jobs report. The economy added 139,000 jobs, surpassing forecasts and easing recession fears. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.2%. The Russell 2000 outperformed with a 3.2% increase, reflecting optimism in domestic small-cap stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.51%, as investors moved away from bonds amid improving economic sentiment.

Tesla TSLA experienced significant volatility due to the public feud between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. After Musk criticized Trump's spending policies, Tesla's stock plunged 14%, erasing $150 billion in market value. However, the stock rebounded 3.7% on Friday as tensions appeared to ease. Despite the rebound, Tesla remains down 27% for the year. investopedia.com

Trump celebrated the strong jobs data but renewed pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, citing concerns over borrowing costs. The Fed has maintained current rates, citing inflation concerns tied to trade policies. Meanwhile, upcoming U.S.-China trade talks in London are anticipated, with investors hopeful for progress that could further stabilize markets.

Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Spotify stock smashes records: Goldman sees $200 billion music streaming market by 2035", by Piero Cingari, reports that Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT shares surged to a record high of $675 after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS projected the global music market will nearly double to $197 billion by 2035, driven by emerging markets and new monetization strategies like concert ticketing and superfan tiers.

"Applied Digital's stunning 48% rally may put shorts on the run", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Applied Digital Corp. APLD shares surged nearly 50% after securing a $7 billion, 15-year lease deal with CoreWeave Inc., potentially triggering a short squeeze amid 30% short interest.

"Planet Labs stock soars after Q1 revenue beats estimates", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Planet Labs PBC PL shares surged nearly 50% after the company posted Q1 revenue of $66.3 million—beating estimates—and achieved breakeven adjusted earnings alongside its first-ever positive free cash flow, prompting a raised full-year outlook amid strong demand for AI-driven satellite services.

The Bears

"DocuSign stock plummets after Q1 earnings report: Details", by Erica Kollmann, reports that DocuSign Inc. DOCU shares fell nearly 19% after the company beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates but missed billings expectations and lowered its full-year outlook, attributing the shortfall to disruptions from its transition to an AI-driven agreement platform.

"Calvin Klein parent PVH stock drops after Q1 report, cut full-year outlook", by Erica Kollmann, reports that PVH Corp. PVH shares fell over 17% after the company beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates but lowered its full-year EPS guidance due to a $65 million tariff impact and macroeconomic headwinds, despite strong performance from Tommy Hilfiger and a viral Calvin Klein campaign featuring Bad Bunny.

"Petco stock drops after Q1 revenues miss: Details", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. WOOF shares fell over 10% after the company reported Q1 revenue of $1.49 billion—missing estimates—and a 1.3% decline in comparable sales, though it met EPS expectations and reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook.

