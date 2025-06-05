June 5, 2025 4:27 PM 1 min read

DocuSign Stock Plummets After Q1 Earnings Report: Details

Zinger Key Points

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU released its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 81 cents.  Quarterly revenue came in at $763.7 million, beating the Street estimate of $748.13 million. 

The company also announced a $1 billion increase to its share purchase program.

For the first quarter, DocuSign reported:

  • Subscription revenue was $746.2 million, an 8% year-over-year increase.
  • Professional services and other revenue were $17.5 million, a 4% year-over-year decrease.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.3% compared to 82% in the same period last year.
  • Billings were $739.6 million, a 4% year-over-year increase.

“Q1 was an important quarter for Docusign’s long-term transformation as we delivered on an ambitious product road map and surpassed 10,000 Intelligent Agreement Management customers,” said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign.

“In Q1, our financial performance was strong across revenue growth and profitability,” Thygesen added.

Outlook: Docusign sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $777 million to $781 million, versus the $774.75 million estimate. The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion, versus the $3.14 billion estimate.

DOCU Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Docusign stock was down 14.97% at $78.99 at publication in Thursday's extended trading. 

Overview
