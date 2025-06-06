Manchester United Stock Jumps After Q3 Profit Turnaround, Matchday Growth, And Stadium Plans

Manchester United MANU stock gained on Friday after the company reported its third-quarter results.

The football club reported quarterly net sales of 160.5 million British Pounds, lower than 136.7 million British Pounds a year ago. In U.S. Dollars, quarterly sales of $202.03 million missed the street view of $202.47 million.

Total revenues increased 17.4% in the quarter, primarily driven by increases across all three key revenue streams. Additional matches played in the quarter resulted from strong performance in the UEFA Europa League and high demand for the Club’s hospitality offering.

Broadcasting revenue increased 10.1%, Commercial revenue grew 7.3%, and Matchday revenue climbed 50.3%.

Four more home matches than the prior year’s quarter, alongside strong demand for its hospitality offering, drove Matchday’s revenue.

Operating profit in the quarter was 0.7 million pounds, compared to a 66.2 million pounds loss in the year-ago period.

The quarterly adjusted EBITDA was 51.2 million pounds, up by 273.7% from 13.7 million pounds a year ago.

CEO Omar Berrada expressed disappointment in finishing as the runner-up in the UEFA Europa League. It expressed contentment with the performance of its women’s team.

Berrada said it remains focused on infrastructure, with the redevelopment of its Carrington Training Complex continuing and on track. It also announced its aspiration to pursue a new 100,000-seat stadium next to Old Trafford.

Outlook: For fiscal 2025, the company now expects revenue of 660 million pounds-670 million pounds (prior 650 million pounds-670 million pounds) versus the street view of 664.59 million.

It now expects adjusted EBITDA of 180 million pounds-190 million pounds (prior 145 million pounds-160 million pounds).

Price Action: MANU shares are trading higher by 5.07% to $14.51 premarket at last check Thursday.

