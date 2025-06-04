Calvin Klein Parent PVH Stock Drops After Q1 Report, Cut Full-Year Outlook

Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH Corp. PVH released its first-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: PVH reported quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.25. Quarterly revenue of $1.98 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.93 billion.

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Optimus Could Herald The Biggest Industry In History, Billionaire Investor Marc Andreessen Says

For the first quarter, PVH reported:

Tommy Hilfiger revenue increased 3% compared to the prior year period (increased 3% on a constant currency basis) driven by growth in EMEA and Americas.

revenue increased 3% compared to the prior year period (increased 3% on a constant currency basis) driven by growth in EMEA and Americas. Calvin Klein revenue was flat compared to the prior year period (flat on a constant currency basis).

revenue was flat compared to the prior year period (flat on a constant currency basis). Inventory increased 19% compared to the prior year period.

increased 19% compared to the prior year period. Gross margin was 58.6% compared to 61.4% in the prior year period.

“In Q1, we continued to tap into the global consumer love for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, delivering revenue growth versus last year and ahead of guidance. Calvin Klein saw one of its most impactful product launches in years with the Icon Cotton Stretch franchise, amplified by the viral Bad Bunny campaign,” CEO Stefan Larsson said.

Outlook: PVH sees second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.85 to $2, versus the $2.46 analyst estimate. The company cut its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $12.40 to $12.75 to a new range of $10.75 to $11, versus the $12.52 analyst estimate.

“While we are making important progress in our PVH+ Plan execution, we are navigating an increasingly uncertain consumer and macroeconomic backdrop — and given where we are on our brand-building journey, we’re not yet fully able to offset that impact,” Larsson said.

PVH Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PVH stock was down 6.01% at $75.95 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock