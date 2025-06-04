Why Is Sharps Technology Stock Soaring On Wednesday?

Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS stock is trading higher on Wednesday.

As per data from Benzinga Pro, session volume stands at 31.74 million versus an average volume of 674.72k.

What Happened: The medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company initiated shipments for previously announced purchase orders across three customer orders.

These shipments mark the company’s first deliveries of its SecureGard and SoloGard product lines and its transition to generating commercial revenue.

“These initial shipments mark a key operational milestone as Sharps officially transitions to a commercial-stage company,” stated Robert Hayes, CEO of Sharps Technology.

SoloGard Shipment

Sharps has initiated shipment of its first commercial order of SoloGard under a previously announced $50 million supply agreement with a U.S.-based leader in IV flushing solutions.

The delivery includes customized 10ml SoloGard smart safety syringes manufactured at the company’s upgraded facility in Hungary.

SoloGard is a smart safety syringe featuring ultra-low waste design, standard luer lock compatibility and re-use prevention technology.

This inaugural $400,000 purchase order marks the beginning of a five-year contract to supply up to 500 million syringes and represents the first revenue-generating shipment under the strategic supply agreement.

SoloGard’s manufacturing is supported by advanced molding and automation technologies recently invested in by the company, enabling Sharps to meet the anticipated increase in demand under the agreement during the second half of 2025.

SecureGard Shipment

Sharps delivered SecureGard smart safety syringes in a separate shipment to a Hungarian vaccine provider following a $100,000 purchase order.

SecureGard is a safety syringe featuring an integrated active recessed safety system, ultra-low waste design and re-use prevention technology.

Combined with the SoloGard order, total purchase commitments reached approximately $500,000, establishing Sharps as a revenue-producing company and supporting its transition to commercial operations.

Additional Shipment

Additionally, Sharps has commenced shipment of 200,000 units of 1ml low-dead space syringes to a Swiss-based global provider of cosmetic, dental and ophthalmic injectable therapies.

The syringes will be used in a specialized injection pen to deliver Botox and represent the first tranche of a 1-million-unit order.

STSS Price Action: STSS stock is up 60.60% at $6.01 at publication on Wednesday.

Photo: solarseven via Shutterstock