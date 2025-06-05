June 5, 2025 5:34 PM 1 min read

Petco Stock Drops After Q1 Revenues Miss: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF released its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Petco Health and Wellness reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.49 billion, missing the Street estimate of $1.5 billion and down from revenue of $1.53 billion from the same period last year.

Read Next: Trump Announces China Trade Talks, Tesla Stock Slumps: What’s Driving Markets Thursday?

Petco reported:

  • Net sales of $1.5 billion decreased 2.3% year-over-year in line with the company’s first quarter outlook.
  • Comparable sales decreased 1.3% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit margin expanded approximately 30 basis points to 38.2% as a percentage of net sales.

“We are pleased to deliver first quarter earnings results ahead of our guidance and to reaffirm our outlook for fiscal 2025, which now incorporates the impact of tariffs. This performance is a testament to the execution of our nearly 30,000 team members and the resilience of the category in which we operate,” said Joel Anderson, Petco’s CEO.

WOOF Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Petco stock was down 10.77% at $3.23 at publication during Thursday's extended trading. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

WOOF Logo
WOOFPetco Health and Wellness Co Inc
$3.23-9.27%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.83
Growth
22.69
Quality
Not Available
Value
11.17
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved