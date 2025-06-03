Applied Digital's Stunning 48% Rally May Put Shorts On The Run

Zinger Key Points
- Applied Digital’s $7 billion CoreWeave deal redefines its outlook, igniting a surge in stock momentum.
- With 30% short interest, Applied Digital’s stock rally could spark a high-voltage squeeze as bulls take control.
- Ready to turn the market’s comeback into steady cash flow? Grab the top 3 stocks to buy right here.
Applied Digital Corp APLD didn't just catch a tailwind from AI hype – it may have secured a hurricane. Monday's nearly 50% explosion in share price wasn't a fluke; it was a visceral market reaction to a $7 billion, 15-year lease deal with AI cloud heavyweight Nvidia Corp NVDA-backed CoreWeave Inc CRWV.
This once-sleepy infrastructure play suddenly has the potential to be Wall Street's latest AI adjacency darling.
Chart created using Benzinga Pro
But here's where things get interesting: with 30% of Applied Digital's float shorted – over 62 million shares, according to Benzinga Pro data – and the stock breaking through every major moving average like a hot knife in butter, the setup for a short squeeze is no longer just theoretical. It's a live wire.
Read Also: Is Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave’s 195% May Rally A Massive Short Squeeze In The Making?
The fundamentals? The company's pivot into high-performance computing is finally gaining traction. This CoreWeave deal alone could generate nearly half a billion dollars annually, anchoring Applied Digital's move away from crypto-dependency and deeper into AI infrastructure – a sector that commands far richer valuations.
Add in technicals that are flashing bullish across the board. The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator rising, the SMAs (simple moving averages) making bullish crossovers and the RSI (relative strength index) at 77.69 – the momentum doesn't look like it's cooling anytime soon.
Still, there's tension beneath the surface. Bears worry about execution risks and delayed revenue recognition – and they're not wrong to watch for potential bottlenecks in GPU delivery and facility buildouts. But that's tomorrow's concern.
Today, Applied Digital stock just woke up with a catalyst strong enough to reprice the whole narrative.
The next big move? Watch the short interest and volume closely. If momentum sustains and the stock stays above $10, the chase could force skeptics to rethink or capitulate.
In a market where AI infrastructure is the new gold rush, Applied Digital may have just staked its claim. Whether it becomes a CoreWeave-dependent one-hit wonder or a hyperscaler-backed breakout name is still unfolding – but for now, Applied Digital has the attention, the deal and the tape on its side.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.