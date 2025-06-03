Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Sportsman’s Warehouse reported adjusted quarterly losses of 41 cents per share, which missed the Street estimate of losses of 10 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $249.1 million, missing the consensus estimate of $290.5 million.

Sportman’s Warehouse reported:

Net sales increased 2.0% to $249.1 million, compared to $244.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The net sales increase was primarily due to increased sales in its Fishing and Hunting and Shooting Sports departments.

Total inventory at the end of the first quarter was $412.3 million, reflecting in-part the pull forward of certain inventory purchases during the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 in anticipation of increased tariffs.

“In the first quarter we delivered our first positive same-store sales comp in nearly four years, an indication that our transformation strategy continues to gain traction,” said Paul Stone, CEO of Sportsman’s Warehouse.

“Our focus on improving inventory precision, leaning into local expertise, executing our new digital-first marketing strategy, and establishing Sportsman’s as the authority in personal protection is driving meaningful progress across the business.

SPWH Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Sportsman's Warehouse stock was down 11.21% at $2.06 in Tuesday's extended trading.

