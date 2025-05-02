May 2, 2025 3:28 PM 3 min read

Wall Street Roars Back From April Tariff Sell-Off: Which Sectors Are Still Underwater?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The U.S. stock market staged a stunning one-month rebound, fully erasing the losses triggered by Donald Trump‘s April 2 tariff announcements.

From its April low of 4,835 points, the S&P 500—tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY—has surged 17.5%, logging nine consecutive sessions of gains through Friday, the longest winning streak since May 2024.

Still, the rally has been far from uniform across sectors.

The sectoral rebound since April has been powerful, but only a handful of sectors have managed to fully recover to or exceed their April 2 levels, before Trump’s tariff announcements triggered a broad selloff.

Technology led the charge, surging 25.9% since the April low and now stands 3.8% above its April 2 level, the strongest full recovery among all major sectors.

Industrials and Utilities also climbed 1.8% and 1% above their early-April levels, respectively.

Sectors like Consumer Discretionary , Communication Services, Financials, Consumer Staples, and Real Estate posted strong double-digit rebounds off April lows—ranging from 8.3% to 18.9%— finally reaching April 2 levels without breaching them.

On the other end of the spectrum, Energy remains 13.4% below its April 2 level, making it the worst laggard. Health Care is still down 4% from early April, even after recovering 7.2%. Materials also underperformed, ending the period 1.9% below its pre-tariff announcement level.

Sector%chg since April lowsMay 2 vs. April 2
Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC16.1%unchanged
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP8.3%unchanged
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY16.9%unchanged
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE11.3%-13.4%
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF18.9%unchanged
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV7.2%-4%
Industrials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI20.4%up by 1.8%
Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB16.4%-1.9%
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE17.2%unchanged
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK25.9%up by 3.8%
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU12.2%up by 1%
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Top Performing S&P 500 Stocks Since April 2

NameSectorReturn
Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTRInformation Technology41.22%
Netflix, Inc. NFLXCommunication Services23.45
Quanta Services, Inc. PWRIndustrials23.16
GE Vernova Inc. GEVIndustrials20.78
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWDInformation Technology18.92
Broadcom Inc. AVGOInformation Technology18.87
ServiceNow, Inc. NOWInformation Technology18.80

S&P 500’s Worst Performer Since April 2

NameSectorReturn
Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPHInformation Technology-26.66%
Becton, Dickinson and Company BDXHealth Care-25.89
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNHHealth Care-23.76
APA Corporation APAEnergy-21.40
Global Payments Inc. GPNFinancials-20.95
Targa Resources Corp. TRGPEnergy-20.79
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRLHealth Care-20.00
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

APA Logo
APAAPA Corp
$16.451.45%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
13.93
Growth
77.28
Quality
-
Value
95.09
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$204.693.73%
BDX Logo
BDXBecton Dickinson & Co
$168.95-0.35%
CRL Logo
CRLCharles River Laboratories International Inc
$119.422.16%
CRWD Logo
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$441.652.26%
ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$45.662.49%
GEV Logo
GEVGE Vernova Inc
$398.634.27%
GPN Logo
GPNGlobal Payments Inc
$78.903.03%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$1158.632.22%
NOW Logo
NOWServiceNow Inc
$980.272.33%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$124.266.94%
PWR Logo
PWRQuanta Services Inc
$322.760.26%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$567.381.60%
TRGP Logo
TRGPTarga Resources Corp
$161.81-0.33%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$399.84-0.21%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$85.011.78%
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$97.651.79%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$81.911.37%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$49.882.33%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$134.912.05%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$216.741.73%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$81.720.73%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$41.981.35%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$79.910.99%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$138.661.48%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$201.641.66%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesTop StoriesMarketsDonald TrumpStories That Mattertariffs
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved