Wall Street Roars Back From April Tariff Sell-Off: Which Sectors Are Still Underwater?

The U.S. stock market staged a stunning one-month rebound, fully erasing the losses triggered by Donald Trump‘s April 2 tariff announcements.

From its April low of 4,835 points, the S&P 500—tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY—has surged 17.5%, logging nine consecutive sessions of gains through Friday, the longest winning streak since May 2024.

Still, the rally has been far from uniform across sectors.

The sectoral rebound since April has been powerful, but only a handful of sectors have managed to fully recover to or exceed their April 2 levels, before Trump’s tariff announcements triggered a broad selloff.

Technology led the charge, surging 25.9% since the April low and now stands 3.8% above its April 2 level, the strongest full recovery among all major sectors.

Industrials and Utilities also climbed 1.8% and 1% above their early-April levels, respectively.

Sectors like Consumer Discretionary , Communication Services, Financials, Consumer Staples, and Real Estate posted strong double-digit rebounds off April lows—ranging from 8.3% to 18.9%— finally reaching April 2 levels without breaching them.

On the other end of the spectrum, Energy remains 13.4% below its April 2 level, making it the worst laggard. Health Care is still down 4% from early April, even after recovering 7.2%. Materials also underperformed, ending the period 1.9% below its pre-tariff announcement level.

Sector %chg since April lows May 2 vs. April 2 Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC 16.1% unchanged Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP 8.3% unchanged Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY 16.9% unchanged Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE 11.3% -13.4% Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF 18.9% unchanged Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV 7.2% -4% Industrials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI 20.4% up by 1.8% Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB 16.4% -1.9% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE 17.2% unchanged Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK 25.9% up by 3.8% Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU 12.2% up by 1%

Top Performing S&P 500 Stocks Since April 2

Name Sector Return Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR Information Technology 41.22% Netflix, Inc. NFLX Communication Services 23.45 Quanta Services, Inc. PWR Industrials 23.16 GE Vernova Inc. GEV Industrials 20.78 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD Information Technology 18.92 Broadcom Inc. AVGO Information Technology 18.87 ServiceNow, Inc. NOW Information Technology 18.80

S&P 500’s Worst Performer Since April 2

Name Sector Return Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH Information Technology -26.66% Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX Health Care -25.89 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH Health Care -23.76 APA Corporation APA Energy -21.40 Global Payments Inc. GPN Financials -20.95 Targa Resources Corp. TRGP Energy -20.79 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL Health Care -20.00

