Bitcoin Hits $56K, Ethereum And Dogecoin Jump As Crypto Market Cap Soars Past $2T; US On Track For 50% EV Sales By 2030 Despite Recent Slowdown, Says Energy Secretary - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Loading...
Crypto
- Floki Sets New Record With $105M Staked, Surges Ahead Of Dogecoin, Pepe Coin, Shiba Inu In Total Locked Value
- Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Offers Solution To Elon Musk’s Microsoft Woes: ‘Join Us And Become A Desktop Linux Enjoyer’
- Jim Cramer Weighs In As Bitcoin Vaults Over $1 Trillion Market Cap: ‘Next To The Trillion Dollar Level?’
- Bitcoin Just $1000 Away From Breakout Threshold Before Rebounding To All-Time High? Glassnode Founders Say ‘Momentum Is On The Rise’
- As Bitcoin Eyes $57K, Crypto Shorts Saw Liquidation Worth $270M In A Single Day — Analyst Warns $1B Bear Positions Face Liquidation If King Crypto Hits This Level
- Bitcoin Hits $56K, Ethereum And Dogecoin Jump As Crypto Market Cap Soars Past $2T: Analyst Says $100K BTC ‘Is A Magnet’
US Markets
- Unity Software Posts Q4 Loss, Joins CarGurus, Intuitive Machines And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session
- Investor Optimism Falls Further Ahead Of Major Economic Reports
US Politics
- Biden’s State Of The Union Address Faces Cancellation Threats Over Border Crisis
- Key Architect Of Biden’s EV Policy To Exit White House Amid Reelection Uncertainty: Report
- ‘This Is A Little Scary’: Kevin O’Leary Compares Trump’s Asset Seizure To Venezuela’s Turmoil
- Trump’s Niece Says Her ‘Authoritarian Wannabe’ Uncle Could Tap Into Sources That Endanger National Security As He Weighs Option To Pay Off $464M NY Fraud Case Fine
- Joe Biden Hints At Possible Ceasefire In Gaza: ‘We’re Close’
World Politics
- Sweden Inches Closer To NATO Membership With Hungary’s Nod Amid Ukraine Crisis
- ‘Simple But Very Shocking:’ El Salvador’s Pro-Bitcoin President Thinks He Knows Why US Collects Taxes Despite Ability To ‘Print Unlimited Amounts Of Money Out Of Thin Air’
- Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Equates Losing War Against Russia To ‘Same’ As Death: ‘It Means To Be Killed’
- US Issues Warning To Pacific Island Countries Over Chinese Security Assistance, Citing Potential To ‘Fuel Regional And International Tensions’
- Marjorie Taylor Greene On Alleged Assassination Attempt On Tucker Carlson In Russia By Ukrainian Agent: ‘True And Extremely Terrifying’
- US Disrupts Russia’s Financial Flows Via Warning To Global Banks Amid Ukraine War
US Economy
- 7% Growth For US? Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Sees Future Far Rosier Than Consensus View Thanks To AI, Blockchain And Other Transformational Tech
- ‘This Is Bidenomics:’ Peter Schiff Says Cereal-For-Dinner Trend Noted By Kellogg CEO Echoes ‘Jimmy Carter Days’ Of Sweater-Wearing Amid High Heating Bills
World Economy
Tech
- Samsung Teams Up With Micron For Cutting-Edge AI Experience In Galaxy S24 Series
- Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Is Preparing To Show Off First ‘True’ AR Glasses At Connect Event: Report
- Not Nvidia Or Meta: Hedge Fund Titan Bill Ackman Sees Lucrative Opportunity In This ‘Magnificent 7’ Stock
- Samsung’s ‘Cling Band’ Transforms Your Smartphone Into An All-Display Smartwatch You Can Wear On Your Wrist
- Samsung’s Latest HBM3E 12H Memory Chip Is Said To Fuel AI Systems With Superior Performance And Flexibility
- Will Apple Open Up About AI? Shareholders Want Answers But iPhone Maker Warns Of Competition Risks
Electric Vehicle
- US On Track For 50% EV Sales By 2030 Despite Recent Slowdown, Says Energy Secretary: What’s Behind Her Optimism?
- Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Says Chinese Auto Makers’ Success Not Because Of State Subsidies: ‘It’s Because…’
- EU’s Gas-Powered Cars Get The Boot: Automakers Agree To Switch To Electric By 2035
- Is Lucid Still A Buy? Analyst Cites ‘Best-In-Class’ Technology But Cuts Price Target
- Tesla Foe Or Fanatic? Anti-FSD Crusader Reveals Spending $800K To Buy 3 Ultra-Rare, Original Roadsters
- Key Tesla-BYD Rival From South Korea Slashes EV Prices By As Much As $10,000 To Stay Ahead In Home Turf
- Tesla A ‘Partner’ And Not Competition, Says BYD — Chinese Firm Not Eyeing US Market Just Yet
Loading...
Loading...
Consumer
- E.L.F. Beauty Opens Its First European Office In London – What’s On The Cards?
- Tesla Tops ‘Make’ Loyalty, But This Legacy Auto Giant Retains Most US Customers: S&P Mobility
- Shein Mulls London IPO As US Listing Faces Hurdles: Report
Communication
- Netflix Takes Direct Control — No More Apple iTunes Billing For Longtime Users
- Justin Trudeau Pushes ‘Online Harms Act’ To Hold TikTok, Meta, Google Accountable
General
- Joe Biden Jokes About ‘Active Conspiracy’ With Taylor Swift: ‘Where Are You Getting This Information? It’s Classified’
Space
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Details Changes To World’s Most Powerful Rocket Ahead Of Future Flights: ‘More Starships Are Ready To Fly…’
Bitcoin and Ethereum Photo by DUSAN ZIDAR on Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop Stories