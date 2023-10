Asia Markets Recover, Eurozone Trades Mixed, Crude Breaches $85 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Wednesday, October 4, the U.S. stock markets ended higher, led by tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, influenced by the September private payrolls data rising below expectations. Private payrolls increased by 89,000 in September, significantly falling short of the anticipated 153,000 and down from 180,000 in August, as per the ADP and Moody’s Analytics report.