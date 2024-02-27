Bitcoin On The Threshold Of All-Time High — Only $1K Away: Glassnode Founders Say, 'Momentum Is On The Rise'

Loading... Loading...

Glassnode founders Jan Happel and Yann Allemann, who share the Negentropic handle on the social media platform X, on Monday said that Bitcoin BTC/USD is eyeing an initial surge to $57,000 as it sets its trajectory towards new all-time high levels.

What Happened: Glassnode co-founders on X said, "BTC now seems to finally break out from the range it has been in since Feb. 15. Momentum is moving up strongly. All sails are set. Next level is 57-58 – before ATH.”