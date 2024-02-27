Bitcoin On The Threshold Of All-Time High — Only $1K Away: Glassnode Founders Say, 'Momentum Is On The Rise'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 27, 2024 12:33 AM | 1 min read
Glassnode founders Jan Happel and Yann Allemann, who share the Negentropic handle on the social media platform X, on Monday said that Bitcoin BTC/USD is eyeing an initial surge to $57,000 as it sets its trajectory towards new all-time high levels.

What Happened: Glassnode co-founders on X said, "BTC now seems to finally break out from the range it has been in since Feb. 15. Momentum is moving up strongly. All sails are set. Next level is 57-58 – before ATH.”

#BTC now seems to finally break out from the range it has been in since Feb. 15.

Momentum is moving up strongly. All sails are set.

Next level is 57-58 – before ATH.@HenrikZeberg #Crypto #BlowOffTop pic.twitter.com/42Zz5OoJYX

