'This Is A Little Scary': Kevin O'Leary Compares Trump's Asset Seizure To Venezuela's Turmoil

Loading... Loading...

Kevin O’Leary has expressed concern over the potential seizure of Donald Trump‘s assets, likening it to a situation in Venezuela.

What Happened: O’Leary, the Chairman of O’Leary Ventures, voiced his apprehension on Monday about the possible seizure of Trump’s assets if he fails to pay the $354 million fine imposed in his civil fraud case, reported Fox Business.

O’Leary questioned the proportionality of the fine to the alleged offense, stating that no money was lost, and the banks, the purportedly affected party, were fully reimbursed. He also raised concerns about the impact of the ongoing case on New York’s investment climate.

He stated, “Capital comes to America because of the stability of the justice system. This is not stable, in terms of many people's eyes, domestically and internationally, seizing assets happens in Venezuela, it doesn't happen in New York. So this is a little scary.”

See Also: Trump-Era Official: Nikki Haley’s South Carolina Performance Should Ring GOP’s Fire Alarm: ‘She’s Powering Through’

He further warned that the situation could lead to a “quiet exodus of capital leaving New York,” potentially affecting the state’s industries, including hydropower, commercial real estate, and AI data.

Why It Matters: O’Leary has been vocal about his skepticism regarding the judgment against Trump. He has previously labeled the verdict as the work of a “rogue judge” and anticipated it to be overturned on appeal. O’Leary has also suggested that the civil case is “not about Trump anymore” and has raised concerns about New York’s reputation as a prime investment destination.

Trump’s legal team has appealed the ruling, and the case continues to attract attention due to its potential impact on both Trump’s assets and New York’s investment climate.

Read Next: Trump Vs. Biden: Poll Shows One Candidate Holding Slim Advantage Over Another In Hypothetical Matchup

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.