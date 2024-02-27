Samsung Teams Up With Micron For Cutting-Edge AI Experience In Galaxy S24 Series

Loading... Loading...

Micron Technology, Inc. MU revealed on Tuesday that Samsung Electronics Co SSNGY has adopted its LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 mobile flash storage for specific devices within the Galaxy S24 series.

This integration brings AI functionalities to mobile users worldwide, showcasing a pivotal stride in mobile technology.

The foundation of the Galaxy S24 series lies in Samsung’s array of generative AI tools, Galaxy AI, enhancing everything from facilitating inclusive communication to optimizing artistic expression.

As these demanding features, which require substantial data and energy, stretch the boundaries of smartphone hardware, Micron’s LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage will play a role in delivering high-performance capabilities and energy efficiency to enable these AI experiences seamlessly.

Certain Samsung Galaxy S24 devices, including the S24 Ultra, S24+, and S24 models, come equipped with Micron’s latest innovations in their mobile portfolio, LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0.

“Micron’s advanced portfolio of memory and storage solutions were selected to power the innovative Galaxy AI capabilities Samsung is pioneering in the new Galaxy S24 series,” said Mark Montierth, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit. “By delivering the critical performance and energy efficiency needed at the edge, Micron’s LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 solutions are unlocking an unprecedented level of AI-enabled capabilities for Galaxy users.”

Samsung’s Galaxy AI simplifies communication through intelligent functionalities, providing instant two-way voice and text translations, even during live phone calls.

Additionally, the Galaxy S24 series debuted Circle to Search with Google, a pioneering feature enabling users to swiftly access comprehensive search results by intuitively circling or highlighting images or text on their screens, eliminating the need to switch between applications. Furthermore, the series features Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine, a collection of creative and photography tools leveraging AI to enhance user content throughout the creative process.

“Collaborating with a like-minded innovator like Micron has helped us deliver the benefits of AI without compromising on speed and power — ultimately bringing never-seen-before intelligent experiences to people around the world,” said Inkang Song, vice president and head of technology strategy team at Samsung.

Price Action: MU shares traded higher by 2.60% to $91.76 premarket Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons