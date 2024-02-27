Key Architect Of Biden's EV Policy To Exit White House Amid Reelection Uncertainty: Report

Loading... Loading...

Joelle Gamble, a key figure in shaping U.S. President Joe Biden‘s economic policies, is reportedly set to depart from the White House.

What Happened: Gamble, who is the deputy director of the White House National Economic Council (NEC), played a crucial role in formulating the administration’s industrial policy changes, Reuters reported. These changes were aimed at driving private sector growth in areas like quantum computing, semiconductor manufacturing, and electric vehicles.

Gamble, 33, had a lead role in drafting Biden’s infrastructure law, the Inflation Reduction Act, the “Buy American” policy, and even in the attempts to fix the supply chain post-pandemic. She cited family reasons for leaving the White House, the report said.

Why It Matters: Gamble’s exit comes at a crucial juncture for the Biden administration, which has faced challenges in advancing its legislative agenda since Republicans captured the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms.

If Biden even secures a second term in the 2024 election, his ability to implement new major economic policies could be significantly constrained, as Republicans are predicted to gain control of the Senate, the report noted.

The White House will announce a replacement for the position in the coming weeks, it added.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Nerijus jakimavičius from Pixabay