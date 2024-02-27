Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday, where he addressed a range of topics, including a conspiracy theory involving pop star Taylor Swift.

What Happened: During the show, Meyers asked Biden about a conspiracy theory suggesting that Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce was orchestrated to benefit the Democrats in the 2024 elections. “Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Ms. Swift?” Meyers asked.

“Where are you getting this information? It's classified,” Biden humorously responded.

He then added, “But I will tell you, she did endorse me in 2020.”

Why It Matters: The conspiracy theory mentioned during the show is not the first time Swift’s name has been linked to political discussions.

In January, Swift was targeted by supporters of former President Donald Trump ahead of the Super Bowl, where she was expected to attend in support of her boyfriend, Kelce. This criticism and conspiracy theories escalated as the Super Bowl drew near, with some suggesting that the game’s outcome might be manipulated to favor Biden.

Despite the rumors, Trump expressed doubt over Swift endorsing Biden, pointing to his own contributions to the music industry as reasons why Swift would not back Biden.

The veteran Democrat is already the oldest-ever president and would be 86 when he stepped down if he wins. According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Trump maintains the lead in national polls with 47.1% support, while Biden trailed with 45% support.

