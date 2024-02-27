Ukraine's Zelenskyy Equates Losing War Against Russia To 'Same' As Death: 'It Means To Be Killed'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared the prospect of losing the ongoing war against Russia to a fate as dire as death.

What Happened: Zelenskyy, in a conversation with CNN, reiterated his earlier statement that losing to President Vladimir Putin‘s Russia would be “the same” as death. He emphasized the ruthless nature of the conflict, where losing equates to being killed, reported The Hill on Sunday.

"Because when [Putin] he wants only one goal, for him, is just to kill you, your people," Zelenskyy said. "To lose (to) him, it means to be killed."

The interview took place amid a struggle within the U.S. Congress to pass President Joe Biden‘s supplementary aid request, which includes billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. The Senate has approved a national security package with $60 billion for Ukraine, but House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has yet to take up the package.

International security experts have warned of the potential dangers of further delays in providing aid to Ukraine, which they see as a crucial investment in preventing a larger war.

Zelenskyy stressed the significance of U.S. aid in determining the future trajectory of the war, stating that without the aid, there would be no new military advancements for the year.

Why It Matters: Zelenskyy’s comments come amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Just a day before the interview, Zelenskyy had warned about a potential new Russian offensive in Ukraine, stating that Ukraine is prepared with a clear plan to counter any such move.

Meanwhile, President Biden has criticized the U.S. Congress for taking a two-week recess without passing additional aid for Ukraine. This has raised concerns about the urgency of the situation and the need for swift action.

On a global scale, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has voiced support for diverting billions from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, calling for a more assertive approach in seizing the assets themselves. This move, if implemented, could significantly impact the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo via Shutterstock

