Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Offers Solution To Elon Musk's Microsoft Woes: 'Join Us And Become A Desktop Linux Enjoyer'

Ethereum’s ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Sunday offered a playful solution to Elon Musk‘s recent problems with Microsoft’s operating system.

What Happened: Buterin responded to Musk’s tweet on X, “Would be amazing to have you join us and become a desktop Linux enjoyer!”

The response comes after a complaint aired by Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, about a personal computing experience.

Musk on X revealed frustrations with his newly purchased PC laptop, which seemed to require setting up a Microsoft account for access. Musk said, “Which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up.”

Linux, like Windows, iOS, and macOS, is an operating system (OS), however, it’s distinct in being open-source, meaning its source code is freely accessible for inspection, modification, and enhancement. Since its release in September 1991, Linux has carved out a dedicated user base, and today, it serves as the foundation for the widely-used Android mobile OS.

The open-source nature of Linux aligns with Buterin’s advocacy, as it allows programmers the transparency to refine programs by contributing new functionalities or fixing any deficiencies that may exist. Buterin’s recommendation to Musk didn’t come as a surprise, given his known support for the open-source movement.

Why It Matters: Users had the flexibility to start using their PC with or without creating a Microsoft account, but Musk suggested that the freedom to opt out might no longer be as straightforward.

In the comment section, many users agreed with Musk’s accusations. Among notable figures, Lex Fridman, a tech YouTuber and American computer scientist said, “It should be easy to use Windows without a Microsoft account. Freedom and ease of choice in this is important.”

Last week, Buterin suggested on X that artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to check smart contracts for errors, cryptocurrencies that use AI saw their value increase. He tweeted, “One application of AI that I am excited about is AI-assisted formal verification of code and bug finding. Right now ethereum's biggest technical risk probably is bugs in code, and anything that could significantly change the game on that would be amazing.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $3,225, up 4% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

