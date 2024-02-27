Joe Biden Hints At Possible Ceasefire In Gaza: 'We're Close'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has suggested that a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could be imminent, possibly as early as this weekend.

What Happened: Biden, speaking at a campaign event in New York City on Monday, indicated that the fighting in Gaza might come to a halt as soon as this weekend, reported The Wall Street Journal.

He said, “I hope by the end of the weekend,” in response to a reporter’s question about the negotiations and the potential timing of a pause. Biden also mentioned that his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has informed him that “we’re close.”

“My national security adviser tells me that we're close, we're close, we're not done yet,” said Biden. “My hope is by next Monday we'll have a cease-fire.”

These comments come just before the Michigan primary, where there is a significant push from pro-Palestinian activists and young voters to select “uncommitted” rather than vote for the president. This is seen as a way to express disapproval of Biden’s pro-Israel stance.

Why It Matters: The Biden administration has been under increasing pressure to broker a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. The U.S. has proposed a United Nations resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, a significant shift in its stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

However, Biden’s pro-Israel stance has faced criticism, with calls to slow down weapon deliveries to Israel as a form of leverage to temper its military operations in Gaza. The president has also privately expressed dissatisfaction with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s tactics in Gaza.

As the conflict continues to escalate, with a significant number of civilian casualties, the Biden administration’s ability to broker a ceasefire could have significant implications for its standing both domestically and internationally.

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.