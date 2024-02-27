Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures trading higher by around 15 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Unity Software Inc. U fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported mixed financial results for its fourth quarter.

Unity said fourth-quarter revenue increased 35% year-over-year to $609 million, beating the consensus estimate of $562.71 million. The company reported a quarterly loss of 66 cents per share, which missed estimates for a loss of 42 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company said it sees first-quarter strategic portfolio revenue in the range of $415 million to $420 million.

Unity Software shares tumbled 17.7% to $27.18 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN shares tumbled 27% to $7.64. Aaron's reported a loss for the fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR fell 19.8% to $5.03 in pre-market trading. Intuitive Machines said communications with moon lander Odysseus is expected to cease Tuesday morning, effectively ending mission 5 days after touchdown, Reuters reported.

CarGurus, Inc. CARG shares declined 14.3% to $20.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Nyxoah S.A. NYXH shares dipped 10.7% to $13.73 in pre-market trading. Nyxoah is expected to release financial results for the fourth quarter on March 5, 2024.

Five9, Inc. FIVN shares fell 8.2% to $58.19 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed $600 million convertible notes offering.

Workday, Inc. WDAY shares declined 7.4% to $284.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results, reiterated guidance and announced its intent to acquire HiredScore.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU shares fell 4.1% to $5.70 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

Hess Corporation HES shares declined 3.5% to $144.76 in pre-market trading. Hess filed for mixed shelf offering.

