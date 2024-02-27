Sweden Inches Closer To NATO Membership With Hungary's Nod Amid Ukraine Crisis

Loading... Loading...

With Hungary’s endorsement, the Swedish government’s aspiration to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has taken a significant step forward as the geopolitical landscape shifts due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: On Monday, Hungary’s parliament voted to accept Sweden’s request to become the 32nd member of NATO, as reported by the Financial Times. This approval, which could be formalized as early as Friday, is vital to Sweden’s NATO accession process.

With this vote, all NATO parliaments have now endorsed Sweden’s accession, marking a historic day for the country. This decision comes in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has had significant geopolitical ramifications.

Sweden’s entry into NATO, along with Finland, is one of the most significant consequences of Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s war in Ukraine. This move will bolster the alliance’s collective defense pledge and significantly alter NATO’s eastern flank.

Why It Matters: In January, Turkey ratified Sweden’s NATO membership bid after a 20-month delay, a decision seen as crucial in expanding the alliance and strengthening it against Russia.

Furthermore, the approval of Sweden’s NATO membership by all 31 members of the alliance, which was required in late January, was followed by the U.S. approving the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. This deal had been on hold since 2021, and its approval signaled a significant shift in Turkey’s standing within NATO.

The move comes at a time when Russia is reportedly gearing up for a possible conflict with NATO, as warned by Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service. The service suggested that an increased Western military presence could deter Russia.

