As Bitcoin Eyes $57K, Crypto Shorts Saw Liquidation Worth $270M In A Single Day — Analyst Warns $1B Bear Positions Face Liquidation If King Crypto Hits This Level

Loading... Loading...

The cryptocurrency market started the week off with massive liquidations for investors who bet against its rise.

What Happened: Coinglass, an on-chain data analysis tool reported that traders faced $364 million in liquidations on platforms such as Binance, Bybit, OKX, and Huobi. A notable portion of these were from short sellers of Bitcoin BTC/USD.

As Bitcoin advanced against the shorts, the big question on analysts’ minds was about the next critical resistance levels.

The cryptocurrency market saw $158 million of Bitcoin short positions and $44 million of Ethereum ETH/USD short positions wiped out. Binance experienced the largest single liquidation order, with an ETH-USDT position valued at $10.38 million. In total, over $270 million cryptocurrency shorts were liquidated in the last 24 hours.

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Why It Matters: Crypto Rover, a cryptocurrency analyst, warns citing the CoinGlass data that Bitcoin short positions over a billion dollars could face liquidation if Bitcoin hits $52,200.

Ethereum also experienced a surge, with its price reaching $3,273—an apex not seen since April of the previous year and a stark contrast to its record high in November 2021.

The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index—a measure of market sentiment for cryptocurrencies—hit a one-year high of 79 on the scale. This level hasn’t been observed since Bitcoin reached its all-time high price near $69,000 in November 2021.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $56,5320 per token, up 10% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?