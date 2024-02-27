Trump's Niece Says Her 'Authoritarian Wannabe' Uncle Could Tap Into Sources That Endanger National Security As He Weighs Option To Pay Off $464M NY Fraud Case Fine

Loading... Loading...

Even as Donald Trump’s poll prospects are on the rise, the former president is under a lot of stress due to multiple headwinds, said his niece Mary Trump on Monday.

Squeezed By Fine: Donald Trump is liable to pay $464 million following the New York civil fraud case verdict, with the penalty swelling to $114,000 a day, Mary Trump said in a substack post. The former president has two options before him, either pay the entire judgment to the New York State himself or get a bond, she said.

The GOP presidential candidate may have to pledge some form of collateral, Mary Trump said. “Also, it will cost him both upfront — NY courts require as much as 120% of the judgment if it's paid with a bond — and on the backend, as bond companies charge between one and three percent interest,” she noted

Either way, Donald Trump will be under stress, his niece said, noting that he “almost certainly doesn’t have enough cash to hand over the judgment plus interest.”

Mary Trump explored the other avenues the former president could tap if he isn’t able to raise a loan from a legitimate source or post a bond. Some of the options she threw up included Russia, given her uncle’s close ties with Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabia due to his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s connection with the Saudi prince, and China.

If a Chinese national foots the bill, it could have ramifications for the U.S. foreign policy in the eventuality of a second Trump administration, she said.

“So, where the money comes from is even more important than whether or not he can raise it — it's a matter of our national security,” Mary Trump said. She also raised the possibility of Donald Trump raising it from his stake in his media company that is close to merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC. He could get as much as $4 billion from the 79 million shares he becomes eligible to receive post the merger, she added.

Unlike Mary Trump suggested, the SPAC merger may not immediately fetch Donald Trump the funding he needs to pay off the fine. The lockup expiration terms prevent Donald Trump from selling the new shares for at least six months.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Points Out ‘Freudian Slip’ As Ex-president Warns ‘We’re Going To Take Over Washington D.C. … Going To Have Very Powerful Crime’

Irony In Navalny Statement: Mary Trump also recalled Donald Trump’s statement about the death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny. The former president said Navalny should have stayed away from Russia. He went on to say that similar things were happening in the U.S., referring to his indictment.

The former president’s niece noted that unlike Navalny, who fought for democracy, her uncle is an “authoritarian wannabe who incited an insurrection against his own country, who is using the weaknesses inherent in our democratic system to get back into power so he, along with his enablers, can end democracy.”

“Donald has openly committed many crimes against our country — from voter fraud to election interference, to stealing top secret, highly sensitive classified documents, to inciting an insurrection — but not only has he not yet been held accountable, he is running to be president of the country he seeks to destroy.”

Loading... Loading...

Mary Trump, a psychologist, said the reason why her uncle was running for office was to stay out of prison, to get out from under any judgments against him, and because “he is beholden to at least one hostile foreign power — Russia.”

Delving into the leadership transition at the Republican National Committee, Mary Trump said the resignation of Ronna McDaniel paves the way for the “ascent of Donald's inept, unqualified, and inexperienced daughter-in-law.”

“Let's see if she, and the two other Donald sycophants who've been mentioned for other leadership roles, end up getting appointed. If they do, we will be one step closer to being a banana republic,” she said.

Related Link: How To Invest In Startups