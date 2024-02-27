Samsung's 'Cling Band' Transforms Your Smartphone Into An All-Display Smartwatch You Can Wear On Your Wrist

Loading... Loading...

At the Mobile World Congress, Samsung Display, a division of Samsung Electronics Co SSNLF, unveiled a concept for a smartphone that can bend and be worn as a watch during the Mobile Word Congress (MWC) 2024. This innovative device, called the “Cling Band,” features a flexible OLED screen and can be used as a smartphone or a smartwatch.

What Happened: The Cling Band resembles a conventional smartphone when not bent. It has a thin form factor, a bezel-less screen, and a rear camera, SamMobile reported on Monday. It also includes a USB Type-C port, a loudspeaker, and a groove-like structure that supports the flexible screen when bent.

When bent, the Cling Band assumes a dome-like shape, with a heart rate monitor on the rear. This enables the device to monitor the user’s heart rate and other health metrics when worn as a watch. However, limitations exist when using the device as a phone, as it cannot measure health metrics and may be uncomfortable to wear during sleep.

Samsung Display also showcased other innovative concepts at the MWC, including small circular screens on wireless headphones and charging cases for true wireless earbuds. The circular screen on the earbud cases displays charge levels, media being played, equalizer, audio modes, and other settings, allowing users to control various functions without reaching for their phone.

Why It Matters: The introduction of bendable smartphones is not entirely new in the tech world. Motorola revealed a similar concept in 2023, a phone that doubles up as a phone and a smartwatch when wrapped around the wrist.

The smartphone industry is witnessing fierce competition in the foldable phone market. Despite the challenges, Samsung has been leading the charge with its Galaxy Z series, anticipating that foldable devices may constitute a third of smartphones priced above $600 by 2027.

Meanwhile, Apple has also been exploring the foldable phone market, filing a patent for technology that enables iPhones with flexible screens to sense when dropped, prompting them to fold up mid-air to mitigate damage from the fall.

Samsung booth at MWC 24 (Photo via Samsung)

