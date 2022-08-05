These 2 Under-The-Radar Stocks Traded More Than $1B Each Last Month

The month of July saw $37.3 billion in trading volume for stocks that trade on the OTCQK and OTCQB. While some of the stocks that trade over-the-counter are considered penny stocks based on their share price, they are also some of the largest companies in the world and represent a diverse list of sectors.

The total in July was down from $45.2 million in June, as reported by Benzinga.

Here were the top 10 traded stocks in July on the OTC by trading volume:

1. Roche Holdings RHHBY

Volume: $1.17 billion

June Rank: #2

52-Week Price Range: $37.88 to $53.86

Current Price: $41.23

What the Company Does: One of the largest biotechnology companies in the world, Roche operates across several lines of the healthcare industry including pharmaceutical products, oncology therapies, diagnostics and oncology products. The Swiss company has a market capitalization of more than $250 billion.

2. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC

Volume: $1.17 billion

June Rank: #1

52-Week Price Range: $11.92 to $55.05

Current Price: $14.21

What the Company Does: Launched in 2013, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust offers investors a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin BTC/USD without the challenges of buying and storing the cryptocurrency.

3. Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE

Volume: $824.7 million

June Rank: #3

52-Week Price Range: $6.85 to $47.40

Current Price: $12.14

What the Company Does: Launched in 2017, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust was one of the first securities that were solely invested in the price of Ethereum ETH/USD. Investors get exposure to Ethereum as a security and pay a premium to not have to worry about buying and keeping the cryptocurrency safe on their own.

4. Adidas AG ADDYY

Volume: $242.5 million

June Rank: #6

52-Week Price Range: $76.70 to $199.44

Current Price: $87.61

What the Company Does: Competing with Nike Inc NKE and Under Armour UAUAA, Adidas is one of the largest apparel and footwear companies in the world. The company has grown its exposure to new audiences recently with its Kanye West partnership for the Yeezy brand and a partnership with NFT collections Bored Ape Yacht Club and PUNKS Comics. Adidas moved up two places in the top 10 in July and saw its share price rise.

5. Danone DANOY

Volume: $236.8 million

June Rank: #4

52-Week Price Range: $10.21 to $15.38

Current Price: $10.99

What the Company Does: Danone is well known as one of the largest dairy and infant nutrition companies in the world. The company’s three operating segments are dairy and plant-based products, specialized nutrition and bottled water.

6. BNP Paribas BNPQY

Volume: $221.8 million

June Rank: #5

52-Week Price Range: $20.36 to $38.48

Current Price: $25.08

What the Company Does: BNP Paribas is one of the largest banks in France and has operations in around 80 countries around the world.

7. Infineon Technologies IFNNY

Volume: $155.3 million

June Rank: #7

52-Week Price Range: $21.49 to $49.99

Current Price: $28.42

What the Company Does: European chipmaker Infineon Technologies was spun off of Siemens AG SIEGY in 2000. The company produces automotive semiconductors used for safety and powertrain segments of the auto industry. The stock held steady in seventh place and saw its share price rise in July.

8. BASF SE BASFY

Volume: $133.6 million

June Rank: Not in top 10

52-Week Price Range: $9.99 to $20.50

Current Price: $11.30

What the Company Does: One of two newcomers to the top 10 volume leaders in July, BASF is the world’s largest chemical company. The company is a large player in specialty chemicals and agricultural crop protection.

9. Anglo American PLC NGLOY

Volume: $129.3 million

June Rank: #9

52-Week Price Range: $14.76 to $27.80

Current Price: $17.54

What the Company Does: Anglo American is one of the largest mining companies operating commodities such as copper, coal, iron ore and platinum. The company is one of the largest platinum miners in the world and also among the largest palladium miners. Anglo also owns 85% of De Beers, one of the largest diamond suppliers in the world.

10. Zurich Insurance Group ZURVY

Volume: $125.1 million

June Rank: Not in top 10

52-Week Price Range: $41.20 to $49.95

Current Price: $43.84

What the Company Does: Insurance company Zurich operates with three main segments of general insurance, life insurance and Farmers Management Services.

For the OTCQB, these were the five stocks with the most volume in July:

CytoDyn Inc CYDY: $37.1 million

Netlist, Inc. NLST: $34.1 million

Freddie Mac FMCC: $30.2 million

Fannie Mae FNMA $27.4 million

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc NWBO: $22.7 billion

Photo: Aleksandrs Muiznieks via Shutterstock