10 Most Traded OTC Stocks In June: Where Do Danone, Adidas And Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Rank?

The month of June saw $45.2 billion in trading volume for stocks that trade on the OTCQK and OTCQB. While some of the stocks that trade over-the-counter are considered penny stocks based on their share price, they are also some of the largest companies in the world and represent a diverse list of sectors.

Here were the top 10 traded stocks in June on the OTC by trading volume:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC

Volume: $2.6 billion

52-week Range: $11.95 to $55.05

Current Price: $12.60

What the Company Does: Launching in 2013, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust offers investors a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin BTC/USD without the challenges of buying and storing the cryptocurrency.

Roche Holdings Ltd RHHBY

Volume: $1.4 billion

52-week Range: $37.88 to $53.86

Current Price: $41.57

What the Company Does: One of the largest biotechnology companies in the world, Roche operates across several lines of the healthcare industry including pharmaceutical products, oncology therapies, diagnostics and oncology products. The Swiss company has a market capitalization of over $300 billion.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE

Volume: $976.7 million

52-week Range: $6.85 to $47.40

Current Price: $7.89

What the Company Does: Launching in 2017, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust was one of the first securities that was solely invested in the price of Ethereum ETH/USD. Investors get exposure to Ethereum as security and pay a premium to not have to worry about buying and keeping the cryptocurrency safe on their own.

Danone DANOY

Volume: $313.8 million

52-week Range: $10.21 to $15.38

Current Price: $10.92

What the Company Does: Danone is well known as one of the largest dairy and infant nutrition companies in the world. The company’s three operating segments are dairy and plant-based products, specialized nutrition and bottled water. Danone was one of the two OTC stocks that saw the largest percent increase in trading volume in June.

BNP Paribas BNPQY

Volume: $298.3 million

52-week Range: $22.37 to $38.48

Current Price: 22.06

What the Company Does: BNP Paribas is one of the largest banks in France and has operations in around 80 countries worldwide.

Adidas AG ADDYY

Volume: $287.3 million

52-week Range: $84 to $199.44

Current Price: $83.88

What the Company Does: Competing with Nike Inc. NKE and Under Armour UAUAA, Adidas is one of the largest apparel and footwear companies in the world. The company has grown its exposure to new audiences recently with its Kanye West partnership for the Yeezy brand and a partnership with NFT collections Bored Ape Yacht Club and PUNKS Comics.

Infineon Technologies IFNNY

Volume: $164.3 million

52-week Range: $21.49 to $49.99

Current Price: $22.06

What the Company Does: European chipmaker Infineon Technologies was spun off of Siemens SIEGY in 2000. The company produces automotive semiconductors used for safety and powertrain segments of the auto industry.

Experian plc EXPGY

Volume: $164.3 million

52-week Range: $27.58 to $49.97

Current Price: $29.56

What the Company Does: Experian is one of the largest credit bureaus in North America and is used to determine credit for consumers. The company mainly operates in North America and the U.K. Experian was one of the two OTC stocks that saw the largest percent increase in trading volume in June.

Anglo American plc NGLOY

Volume: $141.7 million

52-week Range: $15.45 to $27.80

Current Price: $15.50

What the Company Does: Anglo American is one of the largest mining companies operating across commodities like copper, coal, iron ore and platinum. The company is one of the largest platinum miners in the world and also among the largest palladium miners. Anglo also owns 85% of De Beers, one of the largest diamond suppliers in the world.

Tesco PLC TSCDY

Volume: $135.6 million

52-week Range: $8.78 to $12.47

Current Price: $9.18

What the Company Does: Tesco is one of the largest food retailers in the world operating primarily in the U.K., Ireland and other portions of Europe. The company’s market share in the United Kingdom is over 25% and around double its nearest rivals Asda and J Sainsbury.