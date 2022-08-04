Animal Spirits: Nasdaq Up 19% Off June Lows

MARKET UPDATE
After a 3-week S&P 500 rally, U.S. markets catching Canadian market
Year-to-date in Canadian dollars
S&P 500 -11%
TSX -8%
Nasdaq -17%
Large-Cap Technology stocks up 19% off the June lows
10yr 2.7
Bank of England raises rates by 0.5%, most since 1995
U.S. job numbers/ initial unemployment claims up 6,000 to 260,000
Crude $91 flat
Oil prices back to pre-Ukraine/Russia war
Corn prices back to pre-Ukraine/Russia war
Meta META +5% yesterday on Share Buyback rumours
A no-debt company making its bond market debut
Investment Grade debt seeking up to $10 billion @ 1.75%-1.8%
Follows Apple debt offerings
Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes including Capex, share buybacks and M&A
Will hold investor meetings
With net cash balance sheet (no debt) and Fiscal 2022 EBITDA of $50 billion, a substantial share buyback possible
Netflix NFLX
Wall Street Journal: Reed Hastings, founder and CEO
Thinks Cost-per-thousand-impressions (CPM) could hit $80
$80 would allow Netflix to charge nothing for their Ad-supported service at 2 minute/hour Ad-load
They probably will not do that, but the Ad-supported service will be cheap, offset by Ad revenue
Netflix shifting from grow-at-all-costs to focus on cash flows
Earnings
eBay EBAY Q2 beat top and bottom lines
Wayfair W free cash flow burn $244 million
Paramount PARA Paramount+ streaming subs missed small due to Russia
Costco COST Solid comp but decelerated, 2 year stack 20.4% to 17.8%
ConocoPhillips COP repurchased $2.3B stock, paid $1B in dividends, ended Q2 with $8.5B cash
Booking BKNG
MetLife MET
Fortinet FTNT
McKesson MCK
Eli Lilly LLY
Alibaba BABA
Toyota TM
Cigna CI
Duke $DUKE
Zoetis ZTS
Becton, Dickinson BDX
CRYPTO UPDATE
1-month performance
Bitcoin BTC/USD
Ethereum ETH/USD
Solana SOL/USD
Cardano ADA/USD
BNB BNB/USD
Ripple XRP/USD
Coinbase is partnering with the world’s largest money manager COIN
BlackRock BLK teaming up with the crypto exchange to make it “easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin”
-
Wall Street extends push into crypto…
Starbucks has entered the chat SBUX
CEO Howard Schultz teased Web3 updates for its popular rewards program
“Digital third place community”
Will be unveiled on Investor Day (September 13)
Bitcoin options volume put/call ratio
On-chain data indicates more calls are being purchased than puts
