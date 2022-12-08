Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For December 8, 2022

GAINERS:
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 9.65% at $0.62
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 6.71% at $2.84
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 4.73% at $4.87
LOSERS:
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 13.17% at $1.78
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 12.20% at $2.88
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 12.17% at $0.03
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 11.43% at $11.31
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 11.20% at $0.40
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 10.20% at $5.28
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 9.20% at $11.20
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 8.52% at $0.48
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 7.36% at $0.41
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 4.63% at $3.09
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 3.77% at $1.02
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 3.77% at $3.57
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 3.02% at $4.50
