GAINERS:
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 4.93% at $3.83
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 3.77% at $0.21
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72
LOSERS:
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 9.57% at $0.52
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 7.69% at $0.05
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 5.47% at $12.78
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 4.95% at $3.65
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 4.94% at $12.12
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 4.26% at $1.35
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 4.23% at $5.89
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 3.67% at $0.20
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 3.36% at $1.15
