Cannabis Stock Movers For July 18, 2022

GAINERS:
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 15.62% at $2.59
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.83% at $0.07
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 9.72% at $0.07
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.11% at $1.44
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.89% at $0.54
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 4.54% at $0.51
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 4.44% at $2.35
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 4.43% at $1.06
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 4.29% at $0.73
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 3.73% at $0.69
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.50% at $5.47
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.03% at $3.40
LOSERS:
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 5.65% at $0.18
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 4.39% at $0.48
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 4.29% at $8.71
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 4.24% at $91.64
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 3.51% at $1.10
