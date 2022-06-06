Cannabis Stock Movers For June 6, 2022

GAINERS:
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 17.12% at $0.87
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 9.51% at $4.21
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 8.88% at $25.25
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 6.56% at $0.05
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 6.00% at $0.42
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 4.95% at $0.23
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 3.46% at $3.89
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed up 3.22% at $27.92
LOSERS:
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 15.75% at $0.20
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 11.35% at $3.48
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 5.71% at $3.96
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 5.32% at $4.09
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 4.57% at $132.93
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 4.54% at $8.42
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.75% at $1.54
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 3.59% at $20.16
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.57% at $1.08
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.28% at $0.57
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 3.02% at $0.08
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.