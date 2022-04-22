Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 22, 2022

GAINERS:
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 5.59% at $0.72
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.04% at $6.46
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 4.81% at $0.68
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 3.77% at $0.06
LOSERS:
- Rhinomed RHNMF shares closed down 10.25% at $0.17
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed down 7.92% at $66.98
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 5.41% at $0.62
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 4.46% at $0.50
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 4.40% at $0.11
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 4.35% at $6.60
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 4.18% at $0.83
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.95% at $1.46
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 3.90% at $0.43
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 3.81% at $104.17
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.73% at $12.12
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed down 3.58% at $26.37
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 3.13% at $5.57
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 3.01% at $7.08
