Curaleaf, Urban-Gro & Sundial Growers Among Top Cannabis Movers For September 3, 2021
GAINERS:
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 11.32% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $59.3M.
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 11.08% at $0.37 with an estimated market cap of $123.6M.
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 9.2% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $73.5M.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 7.91% at $2.73 with an estimated market cap of $195.9M.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 7.64% at $0.32 with an estimated market cap of $138.0M.
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 4.78% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $72.3M.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 4.39% at $2.4 with an estimated market cap of $137.5M.
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed up 3.32% at $0.12 with an estimated market cap of $46.3M.
- Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed up 2.81% at $3.07 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 2.59% at $8.8 with an estimated market cap of $49.7M.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed up 2.25% at $12.09 with an estimated market cap of $7.4B.
- Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 2.16% at $0.36 with an estimated market cap of $49.5M.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed up 2% at $1.02 with an estimated market cap of $179.8M.
LOSERS:
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 9.37% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $99.3M.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 7.41% at $2 with an estimated market cap of $184.4M.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 6.61% at $2.05 with an estimated market cap of $64.7M.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 6.38% at $0.77 with an estimated market cap of $86.3M.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 4.58% at $1.25 with an estimated market cap of $156.5M.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 4.42% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $72.8M.
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 4.09% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $57.9M.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 3.28% at $2.65 with an estimated market cap of $791.8M.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed down 3.18% at $15.24 with an estimated market cap of $763.4M.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 2.97% at $0.78 with an estimated market cap of $1.6B.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 2.94% at $0.64 with an estimated market cap of $106.6M.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 2.87% at $7.09 with an estimated market cap of $495.2M.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 2.85% at $14.64 with an estimated market cap of $153.9M.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 2.75% at $16.97 with an estimated market cap of $6.7B.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed down 2.59% at $3.01 with an estimated market cap of $40.1M.
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed down 2.33% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $56.7M.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 2.05% at $2.39 with an estimated market cap of $648.2M.
