Curaleaf, Urban-Gro & Sundial Growers Among Top Cannabis Movers For September 3, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 3, 2021 5:53 pm
GAINERS:

  • Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 11.32% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $59.3M.
  • Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 11.08% at $0.37 with an estimated market cap of $123.6M.
  • Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 9.2% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $73.5M.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 7.91% at $2.73 with an estimated market cap of $195.9M.
  • BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 7.64% at $0.32 with an estimated market cap of $138.0M.
  • Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 4.78% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $72.3M.
  • cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 4.39% at $2.4 with an estimated market cap of $137.5M.
  • Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed up 3.32% at $0.12 with an estimated market cap of $46.3M.
  • Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed up 2.81% at $3.07 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 2.59% at $8.8 with an estimated market cap of $49.7M.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed up 2.25% at $12.09 with an estimated market cap of $7.4B.
  • Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 2.16% at $0.36 with an estimated market cap of $49.5M.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed up 2% at $1.02 with an estimated market cap of $179.8M.

LOSERS:

  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 9.37% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $99.3M.
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 7.41% at $2 with an estimated market cap of $184.4M.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 6.61% at $2.05 with an estimated market cap of $64.7M.
  • Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 6.38% at $0.77 with an estimated market cap of $86.3M.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 4.58% at $1.25 with an estimated market cap of $156.5M.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 4.42% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $72.8M.
  • Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 4.09% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $57.9M.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 3.28% at $2.65 with an estimated market cap of $791.8M.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed down 3.18% at $15.24 with an estimated market cap of $763.4M.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 2.97% at $0.78 with an estimated market cap of $1.6B.
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 2.94% at $0.64 with an estimated market cap of $106.6M.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 2.87% at $7.09 with an estimated market cap of $495.2M.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 2.85% at $14.64 with an estimated market cap of $153.9M.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 2.75% at $16.97 with an estimated market cap of $6.7B.
  • Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed down 2.59% at $3.01 with an estimated market cap of $40.1M.
  • Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed down 2.33% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $56.7M.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 2.05% at $2.39 with an estimated market cap of $648.2M.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

