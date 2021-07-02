Urban-gro, Khiron Life Sciences & CURE Pharmaceutical Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 1, 2021
GAINERS:
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 18.14% at $0.32
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 16.87% at $0.64
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 13.33% at $0.03
- Elixinol Wellness (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed up 9.29% at $0.10
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 6.3% at $9.78
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed up 5.46% at $0.38
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 4.73% at $0.34
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 3.98% at $0.27
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 3.53% at $1.76
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed up 2.87% at $199.14
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) shares closed up 2.08% at $81.42
LOSERS:
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed down 10.69% at $0.08
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 9.79% at $2.95
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 7.2% at $4.38
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 7.15% at $0.55
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed down 6.88% at $1.13
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 6.06% at $3.96
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed down 5.12% at $5.47
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 4.64% at $8.65
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 4% at $0.96
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 3.39% at $17.23
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 2.93% at $8.62
