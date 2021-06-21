Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 21, 2021
GAINERS:
- Mexco Energy (AMEX:MXC) shares closed up 23.34% at $9.78
- Elixinol Wellness (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed up 9.24% at $0.11
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 8.99% at $3.03
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 8.64% at $0.35
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 8.26% at $0.06
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 7.66% at $0.30
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed up 7.66% at $0.41
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 6.88% at $2.95
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed up 6.41% at $2.99
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 6.28% at $1.46
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 6.12% at $3.99
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 5.55% at $0.97
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed up 5.11% at $10.50
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 3.27% at $0.26
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 3.22% at $167.89
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 2.75% at $8.97
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 2.72% at $17.37
LOSERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 10.34% at $0.03
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed down 5.75% at $1.26
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 5.56% at $7.82
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed down 5.33% at $0.08
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 5.25% at $8.66
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed down 4.37% at $0.19
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC:VVCIF) shares closed down 4.36% at $0.11
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 3.77% at $1.02
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 3.5% at $10.03
