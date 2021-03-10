Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 10, 2021
GAINERS:
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 12.11% at $7.96
- Elixinol Global (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed up 11.79% at $0.18
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 10.91% at $2.72
- NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB:NEXCF) shares closed up 8.97% at $4.01
- Body and Mind (OTCQB:BMMJ) shares closed up 6.84% at $0.60
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed up 4.9% at $0.11
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 4.22% at $3.46
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 4.17% at $0.05
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed up 3.42% at $218.48
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 3.41% at $23.94
LOSERS:
- Primo Nutraceuticals (OTC:BUGVF) shares closed down 38.97% at $0.37
- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (OTC:RLLRF) shares closed down 12.8% at $0.04
- Vireo Health Intl (OTCQX:VREOF) shares closed down 10.71% at $2.79
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed down 9.37% at $0.12
- CLS Holdings USA (OTCQB:CLSH) shares closed down 7.44% at $0.25
- Global Cannabis (OTC:FUAPF) shares closed down 7.38% at $0.23
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 7.11% at $2.22
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 6.47% at $2.89
- KushCo Holdings (OTCQX:KSHB) shares closed down 6.25% at $1.20
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 6.15% at $0.05
- Flower One Hldgs (OTCQX:FLOOF) shares closed down 6.13% at $0.22
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed down 5.6% at $0.32
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 5.38% at $2.11
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) shares closed down 5.16% at $0.27
- 4Front Ventures (OTCQX:FFNTF) shares closed down 5.06% at $1.36
- TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) shares closed down 4.95% at $11.34
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) shares closed down 4.42% at $4.50
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) shares closed down 4.32% at $9.85
- Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) shares closed down 4.13% at $12.84
