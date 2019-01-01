QQQ
May 14, 2021
Primo Nutraceuticals Inc is engaged in the production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and cannabis-related products. The company offer fully built out turnkey facilities equipped with state-of-the-art growing infrastructure to cannabis growers and processors.

Primo Nutraceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Primo Nutraceuticals (BUGVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Primo Nutraceuticals (OTCEM: BUGVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Primo Nutraceuticals's (BUGVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Primo Nutraceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Primo Nutraceuticals (BUGVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Primo Nutraceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Primo Nutraceuticals (BUGVF)?

A

The stock price for Primo Nutraceuticals (OTCEM: BUGVF) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:30:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Primo Nutraceuticals (BUGVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Primo Nutraceuticals.

Q

When is Primo Nutraceuticals (OTCEM:BUGVF) reporting earnings?

A

Primo Nutraceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Primo Nutraceuticals (BUGVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Primo Nutraceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Primo Nutraceuticals (BUGVF) operate in?

A

Primo Nutraceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.