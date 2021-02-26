Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 26, 2021
GAINERS:
- Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC:KALTF) shares closed up 66.67% at $0.05
- SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP (OTC:RLLRF) shares closed up 19.16% at $0.07
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 17.65% at $0.06
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 17.36% at $0.07
- MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF) shares closed up 14.29% at $0.48
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 13.47% at $1.27
- Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB) shares closed up 12.79% at $3.44
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed up 8.26% at $2.56
- C21 Investments (OTCQX:CXXIF) shares closed up 7.18% at $1.58
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) shares closed up 6.02% at $0.44
- MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) shares closed up 4.93% at $0.73
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:BE) shares closed up 4.23% at $3.45
- High Tide (OTCQB:HITIF) shares closed up 4.2% at $0.62
LOSERS:
- Primo Nutraceuticals (OTC:BUGVF) shares closed down 24.37% at $0.90
- Rhinomed (OTCQB:RHNMF) shares closed down 23.61% at $0.11
- GreenGro Technologies (OTC:GRNH) shares closed down 15.37% at $0.03
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 11.21% at $2.38
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down 10.16% at $3.36
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 9.92% at $0.89
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTCQB:ZLDAF) shares closed down 9.4% at $0.06
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) shares closed down 7.55% at $0.27
- Body and Mind (OTCQB:BMMJ) shares closed down 7.44% at $0.57
- GTEC Holdings (OTCQB:GGTTF) shares closed down 7.32% at $0.60
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed down 6.98% at $0.10
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 6.62% at $5.36
- Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) shares closed down 6.32% at $0.53
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 5.63% at $2.18
- Helix Technologies (OTCQB:HLIX) shares closed down 5.63% at $0.67
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 5.59% at $1.35
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF) shares closed down 5.48% at $0.27
