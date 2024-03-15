Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• EHang Holdings EH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.83 million.
• NeoGenomics NEO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $182.13 million.
• Prestige Consumer PBH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
• Hibbett HIBB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $477.49 million.
• RLX Technology RLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $66.52 million.
• KVH Industries KVHI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $32.32 million.
• Oxford Square Cap OXSQ is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Desktop Metal DM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $50.83 million.
• Paltalk PALT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $3.53 million.
• GigaCloud Tech GCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $224.15 million.
• Jabil JBL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $6.89 billion.
• Buckle BKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $383.63 million.
• Summit Midstream Partners SMLP is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• CBAK Energy Tech CBAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $58.86 million.
• ProPhase Labs PRPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $10.69 million.
• Tredegar TG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Soho House SHCO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $304.52 million.
• Telos TLS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $32.06 million.
• Groupon GRPN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $136.70 million.
• Townsquare Media TSQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $111.85 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Consumer Pf Servs CPSS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Legacy Housing LEGH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $60.65 million.
• High Tide HITI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.67 million.
• Lument Finance Trust LFT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $32.65 million.
• Biofrontera BFRI is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $11.52 million.
• AlTi Global ALTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $66.80 million.
